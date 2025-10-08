Delhi govt to organise 3-day 'Swadeshi Mela' from Oct 9

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said a three-day Swadeshi Mela will be held at Kartavya Path lawns to promote homegrown products.

The event will be held from October 9 to 11.

"With the aim of promoting indigenous products and realising the vision of a self-reliant India, the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mrs. @gupta_rekha, is organizing the 'Swadeshi Mela' from October 9 to 11," Sirsa said in a post on X in Hindi.

He appeal to everyone to be a part of this event.

"Through your Swadeshi purchases, support small artisans, industries, artists, and the MSME sector of the country, and take forward Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi's #Swadeshi_Sankalp," he added in the post. PTI SLB NB NB