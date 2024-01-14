Delhi govt to organise skill training camps for construction workers

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a skill development initiative for construction workers, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said the goal is to empower construction workers and labourers with skills that transcend borders Under the initiative, training camps will be organised at labour chowks and construction sites, the statement said.

Speaking about the initiative, the minister said that compensation will be provided to workers for loss of daily wage during the training.

"Our goal is to empower our construction workers and labourers with skills that transcend borders.... This initiative aims to empower our workers for global opportunities," Anand said.

"By investing in their capabilities, we are not only boosting their individual prospects but also contributing to overall growth of our economy," he added. PTI ABU SMN