Delhi govt to organise tree plantation drive on PM's Modi's birthday

New Delhi, July 29 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi will organise a tree plantation drive to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, officials on Tuesday said.

The Delhi government is currently running a campaign to plant 70 lakh saplings across the city under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign launched by the prime minister to encourage people to plant trees in memory of their mothers.

The United Nations has declared 2025 as International Year of Cooperatives (IYC-2025) with the theme "Cooperatives build a better world", said a circular issued by the Delhi government's Registrar Cooperative Societies.

Prime Minister Modi formally announced this during the inaugural session of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) General Assembly and Global Conference in New Delhi, it said.

"Therefore, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2025, it has been decided to organise a grand tree plantation drive with a goal of plantation of maximum saplings in Delhi," said the document.

All cooperative group housing societies, urban cooperatives banks, thrift and credit societies, Delhi government Corporations - the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) and the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DCHFC), federations and unions of other cooperative societies were requested by the Registrar Cooperative Societies to undertake special plantation drives.

The BJP came to power in Delhi after 1998 winning the assembly polls held in February this year. PTI VIT AS AS