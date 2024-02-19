Delhi govt to organise 'Urdu Ramleela' at Sunder Nursery on Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government will organise a Ramleela in Urdu at Sunder Nursery, as part of its “Urdu Heritage Festival” commencing February 22.

The 'Dastaan-e-Ramayana: Ramleela in Urdu' will be performed by the theatrical group Shri Shraddha Ramlila on February 24 to celebrate the shared values of both cultures.

The Urdu Ramleela will narrate the mythological tale of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana with a unique twist, an official statement by the department said.

"The Urdu Ramleela is a perfect linguistic blend that unites the beauty of Hindi and sophistication of Urdu," it said.

The Urdu Heritage Festival of the Delhi government's art and culture department and Urdu Academy will also stage several other performances including a panel discussion on Urdu's perspective on Ramayana to explore the cultural dimensions associated with it.

Besides, the festival will witness programmes such as ‘Mehfil-e-qawwali, ‘Sufi Mehfil’, ghazal recital competition for students, a poetic competition, debate competition, as well as Indian opera infusion along with many other theatrical performances.

The events will be held between February 22-25 across different states including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. PTI SJJ SJJ NB NB