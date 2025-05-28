Delhi govt to plant over 12,000 flowering trees, shrubs along Sardar Patel Marg

New Delhi May 28 (PTI) The Delhi forest and wildlife department is set to launch a major plantation drive to enhance the green stretch along Sardar Patel Marg, aiming to plant over 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs.

According to a tender issued on Monday, the plan includes planting 1,200 Amaltas, 1,200 Lagerstroemia speciosa (Queen’s crepe myrtle), 1,200 Tabebuia rosea (rosy trumpet tree), and around 8,400 bougainvillea shrubs. The deadline for submitting bids is June 2.

A senior official said the initiative is likely to begin with the onset of the monsoon, using fully grown saplings ranging from 10 to 12 feet in height.

“We aim to enhance the visual appeal of the stretch with native flowering species,” the official said, adding that previous efforts using non-native varieties like chinar and cherry blossom had failed as they did not survive Delhi’s weather conditions.

The stretch was earlier targeted for beautification in June 2023 ahead of the G20 summit, following instructions from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The LG had directed a five-layered plantation of six flowering species along the ridge, especially the side facing Sardar Patel Marg, which was part of the main route for visiting dignitaries travelling between central Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Forest officials said none of the chinar or cherry blossom trees planted during that drive had survived. Other species used then included Amaltas, jacaranda, and gulmohar.

While the newly planted trees are not expected to flower this year, some may bloom by next year, the official said.

Delhi’s Ridge area, notified as reserved forest, covers about 7,784 hectares. The Southern Ridge is the largest, spread over 6,200 hectares, followed by the Central Ridge (864 hectares), the South-Central Ridge in Mehrauli (626 hectares), and the Northern Ridge (87 hectares).

The Nanakpura South-Central Ridge covers an additional seven hectares.