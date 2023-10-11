Delhi govt to prepare over 1,000 ghats for Chhath puja: Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi government will prepare more than 1,000 ghats across the national capital for Purvanchali festival Chhath puja this year, Revenue Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The minister, after a meeting to review preparations for the festival to be held next month, said the government will ensure a more vibrant and grand celebrations of the festival this time.

She directed the officers to identify locations for setting up Chhath puja ghats and give a special attention to sanitation.

The officials must consider suggestions from Chhath puja committees for preparations of ghats and make proper arrangements for lighting, tent, water and toilets, Atishi said.

Advertisment

The minister asked the officers to begin the preparation in advance so that there is no inconvenience to devotees and mismanagement at the last moment.

“Chhath puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people and the Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that,” she said.

The district magistrates will identify locations for Chhath ghats in their respective districts as per the convenience of devotees and start preparing the ghats there. The government has planned to come up with over 1,000 ghats, she said.

These ghats will have essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, and CCTV cameras, said the minister.

Besides, cultural programmes by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several ghats, she added. PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK