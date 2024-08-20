Delhi govt to privatise Jhuljhuli Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi government's Transport Department is soon going to privatise its Automated Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre in Jhuljhuli, outsourcing its operations and maintenance, officials said.

The centre was set up in 2017, and since the operation period of six years with the Transport Department has been completed, a tender has been floated for selecting a bidder to run it, according to officials, "The bidder shall be responsible for operation and maintenance of the centre for three years extendable by two more years on yearly basis with mutual consent with necessary manpower for carrying out vehicles' fitness tests.

"These tests shall include all tests mentioned in Central Motor Vehicle Rule (CMVR), and other additional tests, as specified by the department for ensuring optimum safety and emission performance of vehicles," said an official.

Explaining further, the official said that the bidder will be responsible for emission testing as per existing PUCC norms, speedometer, etc.

The purpose of the digital tests is to generate data to help development of further regulations and accident analysis for vehicle inspection and government requirement, he added.

For a bidder to be eligible, they need to have one-year experience in operation of government-owned automated Inspection and Certification test centre for vehicles, in the last five years.

The bidders are required to provide sufficient manpower and resources to handle approximately 50,000 vehicles annually, he said, adding that a maximum of 180 vehicles are tested for fitness on a daily basis.

"Bidders should have alternative methods of inspection in case of breakdown. In no case the inspection process can be delayed over one hour maximum," he added.

Bigger vehicles such as buses and trucks are tested at the facility in Jhuljhuli.