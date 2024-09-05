Delhi govt to procure biometric facial recognition systems to deter drivers from multiple shifts

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi government is procuring biometric facial recognition systems for its bus depots to prevent multiple shifts by drivers, officials said on Thursday.

Installing biometric facial recognition systems is among a series of precautionary measures being implemented by the transport department in the aftermath of accidents involving Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses.

"There have been instances of drivers doing multiple shifts in a day and with more than one operator. This leads to exhaustion. We are putting checks and balances in place to prevent it. Cases have come to our knowledge of the driver dozing off at the wheel, causing an accident," said an official.

He said the biometric systems would be installed at bus depots to mark the attendance of drivers and prevent them from working multiple shifts.

"The drivers have to work with one operator and these checks will come in to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. We are procuring these systems and they will be installed soon," the official added.

In April, CCTV camera footage had emerged that purported to show a driver dozing off at the wheel of a bus which met with an accident.

A woman died and 34 were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation bus rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in west Delhi in July. It also caused an autorickshaw to collide with it, resulting in injuries to its occupants.

Last month, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said recent incidents had raised concerns that some drivers might be performing multiple duties in a day.

"To address this, it was discussed and decided that Aadhaar-based duty allocation will be implemented to ensure no driver is assigned double duty. A biometric facial recognition system will also be installed in all depots to monitor drivers performing multiple shifts," he said.

Depot managers will be held responsible and action will be taken in complaints of double duty, he had said.