Delhi govt to procure breathalysers to check alcohol levels of drivers

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to procure breathalysers to check alcohol levels of the drivers as part if its plans to curb accidents of buses in the national capital.

In the aftermath of recent accidents involving the DTC and cluster buses, the Transport Department has decided to implement a series of precautionary measures aimed at preventing such occurrences in future with breathalyser tests being one of them.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender for procuring breathalysers for this purpose, officials said.

According to the documents, the breathalysers will have digital LCD screen and will be high-precision instruments.

"To begin with, we will conduct breathalyser tests at all bus depots under the DTC. It is not that we are getting complaints of drunken driving but this is a preventive measure aimed for safety of passengers," said an official.

"To prevent drunken driving, breathalyser tests will be implemented at each depot. Drivers will be required to undergo these tests before commencing their duties," he added.

In the first phase, these tests will be conducted at bus depots and then seeing their results, a decision will be taken whether there is a need to expand them to the time while the drivers are driving buses on roads.

"We will see what are the results of the tests, whether there are incidents being detected and whether holding such tests only at bus depots is sufficient or more stringent measures are needed. Following a review, if needed, we will implement them in buses too while the drivers are out on roads," the official said.

Apart from starting breathalyser tests for drivers, the Transport department will also be implementing biometric face recognition system.

A biometric face recognition system will also be installed in all depots to monitor the drivers performing multiple shifts.

Last month, a woman died and 34 others were injured when a DTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in west Delhi. It also caused an auto rickshaw to collide with it from behind, resulting in injuries to its occupants. PTI SLB AS AS