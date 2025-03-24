Delhi govt to procure CATS ambulances, ICU beds, ventilators in next few months: Health minister

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will improve the city's healthcare infrastructure by adding more CATS ambulances, ICU beds and ventilators in the next few months, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

The shortage of medical staff and facilities will also be addressed soon, he said during Question Hour in the assembly.

Delhi had 155 ambulances with an average response time of 13 minutes in 2014. As of February 19 this year, the number of ambulances had risen to 261 but the response time fallen to 17.4 minutes, Singh said.

"To tackle this, we are working with the chief minister to procure more ambulances within the next two to three months," he added.

Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances in Delhi are a free service that provide both basic and advanced life support.

Addressing the shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators, Singh said that while 646 ventilators were added between 2014 and 2025 so far, the procurement figures varied every year -- peaking during 2021 when 400 units were acquired at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, only seven ventilators were added in 2024 and none so far this year.

Admitting this to be a concern, Singh said the health department would accelerate the procurement process.

"We are here to fix the system, not just to make promises. We will ensure ICU beds and ventilators are increased and hospitals are staffed adequately," Singh said.

The Delhi Assembly's five-day budget session began on Monday with a traditional 'kheer' ceremony.