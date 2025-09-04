Delhi govt to provide 4 law researchers to HC judges, free Wifi connectivity in lower courts

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide four law researchers to each high court judge and extend free Wi-Fi connectivity in the city's lower court premises, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

She made the announcement while addressing an event for the launch of the Delhi High Court mobile app, an online human resource management portal for judicial officers, and a pilot project for the use of e-office by courts.

An official said the Delhi government has provided three law researchers to the High Court judges, and the number will now be increased to four.

Gupta congratulated the court for its digitisation initiatives, saying the Delhi government will extend all help in this regard. "I hope pendency of cases will go down with the use of technology and people will get justice more quickly," she said.

The Delhi chief minister announced that her government has decided to provide four law researchers each to the judges of the court to assist them in their work. The government has also raised the remuneration of these researchers to Rs 80,000, she said.

The government will also provide free Wi-Fi services in lower court premises to boost connectivity and facilitate the judges, judicial officers, lawyers and litigants, Gupta said.

It has also come up with a "permanent feature" of household help for judges post-retirement, the chief minister added.

In Delhi Dudget 2025-26, Rs 200 crore was allocated for setting up hybrid courts, while Rs 540 crore has been earmarked for providing accommodation facilities to judicial officers, she said.

The Delhi government was working with dedication to serve the people of the city and address the problems of solid waste management, Yamuna cleaning, and air pollution, Gupta asserted and sought the cooperation of all in solving the issues.

"I want to say that this new government wishes to fulfil its responsibilities and work round-the-clock to serve the people of Delhi," she said.

In the past six months, the Delhi government has increased processing solid waste from 14,000 metric tonnes daily to 30,000 metric tonnes, the chief minister said.

It is also working in a planned manner to rejuvenate the Yamuna, tapping 200 drains pouring into the river, she said, adding the old sewerage treatment plants have been repaired and updated while more such facilities are being set up. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD