Delhi govt to provide free electricity for Ramleela, Durga pandal committees

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced a series of measures to support Ramleela and Durga pandal committees ahead of the festive season.

The measures include free electricity, single-window no-objectionable certificates (NOC) and enhanced civic facilities.

After meeting representatives of Ramleela committees, Gupta said the Delhi government will provide 1,200 units of free electricity, while meters will be installed on just 25 per cent security deposit.

"This is a welcoming and happy news for all the Ramleela and Durga pandal committees," she said.

She further said that public amenities such as toilets, security arrangements, healthcare services, ambulances and fire brigades will be ensured at the venues.

The government, to ease administrative hurdles, will issue NOCs for various services through a single-window system, eliminating the need for organisers to approach multiple departments.

"The Delhi government will also ensure cleanliness in the grounds. A committee has been constituted to immediately resolve any problems that may arise," Gupta said, adding that the city's Diwali celebrations would be "magnificent." She further said the preparations for Lord Ram's arrival will be grand, with support from the central government's GST scheme for citizens and assistance from the Delhi government.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had extended similar support to Kanwar committees during the yatra season. PTI MHS OZ OZ