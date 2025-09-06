Delhi govt to provide free power, single-window NOC for Ramlila, Durga Puja committees

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced a series of measures to support Ramlila and Durga Puja committees ahead of the festival season, including free electricity, a single-window system for clearances and enhanced civic facilities.

As part of Seva Pakhwada beginning September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Gupta said that one day during the Ramlila and Durga Puja festivities would be dedicated to honouring him. The fortnight-long campaign will continue till October 2.

For the first time, every Ramlila and Durga Puja committee will receive 1,200 units of free electricity. Organisers will pay only 25 per cent of the earlier security deposit for electricity connections, she said. The government has additionally reduced the land security deposit from Rs 20 per square metre to Rs 15.

Gupta, who chaired a meeting with representatives of Ramlila and Durga Puja committees at the Delhi Secretariat, said permissions from departments such as the DDA, MCD, Jal Board and fire services will now be provided through a single-window system at the district magistrate's office, ending the need for multiple approvals.

"A six-member committee has also been set up to promptly resolve festival-related issues. Comprehensive arrangements will be ensured at all venues, including sanitation, fogging, medical facilities, fire safety, police deployment and traffic management," the chief minister said.

Around 600 Ramlilas are staged in Delhi every year, including nearly 100 large-scale performances. This year's programmes will run from September 22 to October 2.

The chief minister urged committees to use the platform to spread the messages of national and social importance.

"Messages on environmental protection and public welfare should be conveyed to people either before or after the performances so that audiences take home a positive message," she said.

She said that the government will also support committees in organising medical camps, cleanliness drives and awareness programmes during Navratri.

Gupta emphasised that these steps are not only meant to ease the burden on organisers but also reflect her government's broader vision of a "Viksit Delhi" in line with the Prime Minister's call for a developed India. PTI MHS RT RT