Delhi govt to provide heaters to RWAs, forest guards to curb open fires in winter

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide electric heaters to over 3,000 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), forest guards and unorganised industrial workers to discourage the practice of lighting open fires during winter for warmth.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the campaign is part of a broader effort to improve air quality in the national capital and protect public health.

"For the first time, with a compassionate and practical approach, the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is offering direct support to thousands of security guards and RWAs.

"This will ensure that no one is forced to light open fires to stay warm," he said.

The initiative is part of Delhi's year-round action plan to combat air pollution, he added.

Sirsa said the plan includes strict monitoring, measures to control stubble burning, and improved waste management practices.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will allocate around Rs 4.2 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the procurement of the heaters, according to a statement.

The divisional commissioner's office will oversee implementation while the Environment Department will be responsible for monitoring the campaign, it said.

In a virtual meeting on Friday, officials from DSIIDC, Environment Department, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee discussed strategies for assessing the requirements of RWAs to ensure fair and widespread distribution ahead of the winter season.

"Instead of merely issuing advisories and prohibitions, we are providing real solutions that directly impact people's lives. By offering heaters, we are helping citizens avoid polluting practices, thereby benefiting both the environment and public health," Sirsa said.

"Our commitment is to protect lives and improve air quality. We are not only enforcing rules but also empowering citizens with practical support. Our efforts are aimed at ensuring clean air, safety, and dignity for all," he said.

The campaign focuses on vulnerable groups, including RWAs, forest guards and workers in unorganised sectors. The government aims to prevent reliance on harmful open fires while ensuring warmth and safety for all, according to the statement.

This step is part of Delhi's comprehensive anti-pollution strategy, which includes daily inspections, reporting mechanisms and awareness drives.

The government has also intensified waste management efforts, including biomining at landfills and expanding waste-to-energy plants, to process 100 per cent of the city's waste and prevent fire incidents at dumping sites, the statement said.

Since mid-2025, biomining operations at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfills have processed more than 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, reducing methane emissions and enhancing safety through regular fire drills, CCTV monitoring and gas detection systems, it said.

These measures have successfully prevented major fire incidents this year, it added.