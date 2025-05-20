Delhi govt to provide proper facilities to sportspersons: CM

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The BJP government will provide all necessary facilities to sportspersons of Delhi so that they bring glory to the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating Delhi Games-2025 at Talkatora stadium, Gutpa said sportspersons should get all necessary facilities.

"Under the previous governments, Delhi sportspersons had to leave Delhi and get registered in other states. But, now the Delhi government is arranging facilities for them through Delhi Sports Council," she said.

The Delhi government will give all the facilities to the youth and students in Delhi so that they stay back and bring laurels to the city, she emphasised.

Accusing the previous government of obstructing the plan to open Delhi Sports University, she said her government has allocated funds for it.