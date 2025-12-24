Delhi govt to provide specialised therapy, assistive support for children with disabilities

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide specialised therapies, assistive devices, learning materials and psychological support to children with disabilities through a network of dedicated resource centres in government schools, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

In a move aimed at strengthening inclusive education in its schools, the Delhi government has begun the process of hiring 168 trained professionals for resource centres catering to children with disabilities.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the initiative is part of its broader effort to ensure that children with disabilities receive not only academic support but also specialised therapeutic care essential for their overall development.

Around 30,000 children with disabilities are currently enrolled in government schools from classes 1 to 12, under provisions of the Right to Education Act, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the National Education Policy, 2020, it stated.

The department said while special education teachers focus on academic needs, children with disabilities also require support in areas such as daily living skills, motor functioning, communication and behavioural management.

To this end, the Inclusive Education Branch of the DoE has set up 28 resource centres across Delhi. These centres will be staffed by qualified physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, assistant speech therapists and clinical or rehabilitation psychologists, all registered with the concerned statutory councils, the department said.

Each centre will be overseen by a resource centre coordinator with training and experience in special or inclusive education.

The centres are designed to provide services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language intervention, psychological assessment and behaviour modification for children with disabilities studying in government schools, the DoE said in the statement.

"The resource centres are being supported with assistive devices, learning materials and therapeutic tools, including hearing and visual aids, mobility supports, braille and tactile learning materials, communication boards, educational games and daily living skill kits," an official said.

He added that facilities such as therapy furniture, storage units, waiting areas, dedicated rooms, separate toilets and drinking water arrangements are also being established.

Specialised equipment for psychological assessment, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy will be installed by service providers, covering areas such as sensory integration, balance and coordination, cognitive development and physical rehabilitation, he said.

According to the department, 14 of the 28 resource centres are already fully equipped, while several others are in different stages of upgradation. PTI SHB ARB ARB