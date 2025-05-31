Delhi govt to provide subsidies to promote e-vehicles, says CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi government will provide subsidies to people to promote electric vehicle adoption in Delhi in its new policy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Delivering a valedictory address at Aironomics, 2025 convention, she highlighted Delhi government's different initiatives to combat air pollution.

Transformation of all the vehicles, including private ones, into electric vehicles (EVs) is a big vision for which Delhi government is coming up with a new EV policy, she said.

"We will urge people to purchase electric vehicles for which they will be provided subsidies," she said.

Gupta also said that air pollution is a year long problem that required sustained efforts for which her government is hiring 1000 water sprinklers to be used to combat dust on the roads through out the year.

"In view of traffic, these sprinklers will operate in early morning and late night hours so that no congestion is there on the roads," she said.

Further, the government is also deploying integrated machines across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi that will perform the task of mechanical sweeping of the roads, water sprinkling and litter collection, she said.

She urged the gathering to join the mission to ensure a clean green Delhi by contributing to government's initiatives to check biomass burning , expanding green cover cover and EV adoption.

Former New and Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Bhalla speaking on air quality in the capital said that the Central government and Delhi government need to align their efforts to check pollution in the city.

According to a statement, several panelists discussed, 'Turning the Tide: Delhi's moment to lead on clean air' session held under the broader Aironomics 2025 convention, hosted by the Bharat Climate Forum (BCF), Dalberg Advisors and the Council for International Economic Understanding (CIEU).

"Earlier one would say not much is happening, but now there's momentum. Now there are two common governments with a common agenda in Delhi. Now even the local bodies are also on the same page. Therefore, anything that is decided will be implemented by everyone and at a much faster pace," Bhalla told PTI.

Also speaking at the session, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Chairman Sanjiv Kumar spoke about the need for cost-efficient, real-time pollution monitoring systems.

"We want to improve efficiency so that we can do more coverage and find better solutions. If we can identify whether a plant in a particular location is causing a surge, we'll be able to intervene more effectively," he said.

The summit also launched Phase 2 of the Air Quality Action Forum (AQAF), jointly announced by Paytm Foundation and UNEP. The platform will support cities and innovators with tools, data, and financing models to scale local clean air solutions, added the statement. PTI SGV VIT HIG HIG