Delhi govt to raise financial aid to women to Rs 2100 from Rs 1000 after polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) With asembly polls drawing closer, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced the roll out of the Delhi government's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, and promised to raise the monthly aid from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power.

Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is seeking a third term in office, said "since elections will be announced in the 10-15 days, transferring the money before elections is not possible".

Talking to PTI later, Chief Minister Atishi, however, said if the Model Code of Conduct comes into force after January 15, Rs 1,000 will be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women above 18 years before the polls.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which was announced in this year's Budget with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore in March, was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Thursday.

Kejriwal announced the roll out of the scheme while speaking at an event organised at the AAP headquarters, and attended by a large number of the party's women workers and supporters.

The scheme originally proposed to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all eligible women in Delhi aged above 18 years. The registration for the scheme will start Friday. It will be for Rs 2,100, Kejriwal said amid cheers of the gathering.

According to the eligibility criteria approved by the Cabinet on Thursday, beneficiary should a resident of Delhi with valid voter ID card.

It also states woman should not be employed with the government or receiving pension, and they should not be income tax payee.

The women and child welfare department will implement the scheme, an official said, adding that an app will be developed by the information and technology department for application process to get Rs 1,000 monthly aid.

The scheme is likely to benefit around 38 lakh eligible women, a significant number which the AAP believes would help the party bolster its performance in the poll, especially because of the promise to raise the amount to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

An AAP functionary said that the official documents like Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID card, self declaration and other proofs will be required for getting benefit of the scheme, adding that the party will set up booths in different localities for registration.

The BJP, which is yet to announce its manifesto, attacked Kejriwal, asking why the AAP government did not implement such a scheme for women in Punjab despite a similar announcement made by him before the elections in the state in 2022.

Speaking at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal said that this scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' He see it as a step towards strengthening our society.

"The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it. I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician. I know where to get money from, where to save it, and where to spend it. If I make a promise, I will fulfil it. I said I would provide monetary help to women, and from today, that has started," he said.

The AAP leader also expressed confidence his party will perform magnificently in the polls, and urged women to actively support them. "If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," he said.

The AAP, pitted against a confident BJP trying to upstage it in the polls due before February next year, believes the announcement would boost its chances in the elections.

"The scheme will not be an expense for the Delhi government but a blessing. The blessings of our mothers and sisters will bring prosperity to the Delhi Government. Some people were saying Arvind Kejriwal is making claims, it won't happen. It is impossible. This or that person won't allow it, but it has happened," he said.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta called Kejriwal's announcement of providing Rs 2,100 per month to Delhi's women the "biggest lie of this century".

Gupta alleged that misleading the public with false promises before every election and then forgetting them afterward has become a habit for Kejriwal.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also termed Kejriwal's announcement an "election hoax and a cruel joke".

Bidhuri alleged that the AAP chief is once again cheating Delhi. PTI VIT MHS BUN ZMN