Delhi govt to rehabilitate homeless, beggars under SMILE scheme

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi government will rehabilitate beggars, including homeless children, with the help of NGOs and provide skill development training, health care facilities and education, a statement said Wednesday.

The Department of Social Welfare has issued a call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from NGOs and other interested organisations, for the implementation of the SMILE scheme (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise), which focuses on the comprehensive rehabilitation of beggars. The department has instructed the organisations to submit their proposals by May 13, the statement read.

The SMILE scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will be implemented in nine selected areas of Delhi --- Karol Bagh, Dwarka, Munirka-Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nizamuddin, Rohini, Shahdara, Old Delhi and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

The initiative adopts a structured, multi-step approach involving identification, outreach, shelter and long-term resettlement. It prioritises support for children, women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, it stated.

As part of the process, selected agencies will carry out surveys in a uniform format to identify individuals engaged in begging. This information will be uploaded to a central portal for easy access and coordination among stakeholders, it said.

Once identified, individuals will be reached through outreach activities to encourage them to move into shelter homes voluntarily. These homes will provide basic amenities and support services aimed at helping residents rebuild their lives with dignity, it added.

The shelter homes, accommodating at least 50 individuals each will offer food, clothing, hygiene facilities, and recreational options, the order read. It also mentioned that there will be separate shelters for men and women, with provisions for children accompanying female residents. Special efforts will be made to link children to Anganwadi centres and Child Care Institutions to ensure their safety and early development.

Beneficiaries will also receive assistance in identification documents and will be connected with existing welfare schemes. Health care services, including medical check-ups and referrals for de-addiction support (if needed), will be provided through government hospitals, it stated.

Education and vocational training form a core part of the rehabilitation process. Children will be enrolled in nearby schools under existing government education schemes, while adults will receive skill development training based on their abilities and interests, it said.

Agencies will collaborate with recognised training centres, including those supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and the PM-DAKSH programme, to help beneficiaries secure employment or start small businesses. NGOs can also engage private partners through CSR initiatives to expand training opportunities, it stated.

Residents are expected to stay in the shelter homes for a period of three to six months, depending on their needs. This time will be used for recovery, skills training, and preparation for reintegration into the community, it said.

To be eligible, organisations must be legally registered and have at least three years of experience working with marginalised or homeless populations. They should also have sound operational and financial capabilities and must not have been blacklisted by any government or funding agency, the order said.

Proposals must include registration documents, audited financial reports of the last three years, a record of relevant experience, and a technical approach for implementation, it added.