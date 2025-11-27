Delhi govt to release criteria for nursery admissions in 2026-27 academic session on Nov 27

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) From neighbourhood proximity to sibling and alumni considerations, a wide range of criteria is likely to shape admissions in entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools, as the government prepares to release the detailed criteria for the 2026–27 academic session on November 27.

The Directorate of Education notified the full admission schedule for private schools, stating that forms will be available from December 4, while the first list of selected candidates will be declared on January 23.

Mallika Preman, principal of Tagore International School in East of Kailash, said the school will continue to prioritise neighbourhood applicants, followed by first-born children, siblings of current students and alumni wards.

"These criteria help us maintain a stable, community-oriented environment and ensure that children from nearby areas are given fair preference," she said.

Similarly, Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, said their parameters will include distance, sibling preference, alumni connection and staff wards.

"Proximity remains the most practical factor for us, and giving weightage to siblings and alumni helps strengthen long-term family associations with the school," she added.

Under the revised structure issued by the DoE, the foundational stage comprises Nursery and KG, followed by Class 1.

For the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may allow age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of their head, it said.

According to the department, schools are required to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats (other than, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories) by November 28.

The last date for submitting application forms is December 27, it said.

According to the schedule, schools must upload details of all applicants on January 9 and release the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

The first list, along with the waiting list, will be announced on January 23, followed by a second list on February 9.

Parents can seek clarification on point allocation from January 24 to February 3. The admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell will oversee compliance and address grievances.

The DoE has reiterated that no school may adopt criteria previously abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court. Schools have also been reminded to comply with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act while framing admission norms, it said.

All schools must display a clear breakdown of points for each criterion on their websites and upload details of students admitted under open seats, including their point scores. The circular stresses transparency, mandating that any draw of lots be held in the presence of parents and video recorded.

The DoE has also reiterated that schools may collect only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 and cannot charge capitation fees or compel parents to purchase prospectuses.