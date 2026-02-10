Delhi govt to replace ladli scheme with 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna', launch in April

New Delhi , Feb 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that her government will launch 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitya Yojna' in April to replace it with the 2008 ladli scheme.

This scheme will be an upgraded version of existing 'Delhi Ladli Scheme', which was launched by the Department of Women and Child Development in 2008.

"We will launch the upgraded scheme on April 1, and shutdown the old Ladli scheme," the CM said.

There will be a separate digital portal developed by the government for this scheme soon, she added.

The financial cost of implementing the upgraded scheme will be around Rs 160 crore and the financial support will be given to two girls per family, she added.

"When we came to power, we learnt that funds for this scheme are lying unutilised under the old scheme in banks. Our government traced down almost 41,000 girl beneficiaries, whom we plan to distribute Rs 100 crore, the chief minister added.