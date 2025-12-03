Delhi govt to restart Dwarka Circular Service to bolster last-mile connectivity

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to implement targeted route rationalisation measures to address high commuter density and ensure equitable access to public transport, officials said on Wednesday.

The government will soon restart the Dwarka Circular Service with DTC electric buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity across the Dwarka region. The service will be redesigned to enhance public convenience and expand overall transport coverage.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Route rationalisation is one of the strongest pillars of our public transport reform. By scientifically assessing passenger density, daily footfall patterns and area-specific travel behaviour, we are redesigning routes to ensure that buses reach exactly where they are needed the most. Our focus is to eliminate gaps in accessibility, reduce waiting time and make public transport the most convenient choice for every commuter." He added that restarting the Dwarka Circular Service with DTC electric buses marks an important milestone, as the demand for reliable last-mile connectivity in Dwarka has been consistently rising. With the reintroduced service, commuters will get smoother access to key metro stations such as Dwarka Metro Station and Dwarka Sector-8 Metro Station.

The revised alignment will connect residential, commercial and educational hubs, enhancing last-mile connectivity and contributing to local economic activity, an official statement said.

The service will benefit commuters by restoring essential connectivity across the sub-city, reducing waiting time and ensuring more dependable services.

For better commuter convenience, the Delhi government has also revised the route between PM Sangrahalaya and Central Secretariat. The new route will follow PMML, Teen Murti, South Avenue, Sena Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat, replacing the earlier alignment via Khushak Road (Army Canteen). PTI SLB KSS KSS