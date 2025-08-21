Delhi govt to revamp dhobi ghats at Humayun Lane to improve facilities for washermen

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has cleared a proposal to renovate the dhobi ghats at Humayun Lane Service Centre, promising better infrastructure for washermen who have long relied on these community washing spaces for their livelihood, officials said on Thursday.

According to a tender, the work will be carried out under the BM-PK Division and will include providing and fixing sheds, repairing plaster, laying cement concrete, and installing ceramic tiles on walls and floors. The plan also covers pedestal-type toilets, wash basins, improved drainage connections, and construction of brick masonry gully chambers to streamline sewage disposal. The project has received administrative approval with an expenditure sanction of Rs 35.15 lakh, while the detailed estimate has been pegged at around Rs 32.99 lakh. The tender cost has been fixed at Rs 31.42 lakh, the tender added.

Dhobi ghats, traditionally used as open-air laundries, have been an integral part of Delhi's social fabric for decades. Hundreds of washermen depend on these spaces to wash and iron clothes collected from neighbourhoods, markets, and households.

Over the years, however, many dhobi ghats have faced neglect, poor sanitation, and a lack of proper facilities, prompting repeated demands for renovation.

"The upgradation at Humayun Lane will provide hygienic and functional facilities for washermen, who form an important service community in the city," an official said.