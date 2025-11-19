Delhi govt to revamp Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Council, revive Old City's heritage: CM

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation will soon be reconstituted to revive the heritage and traditional character of the Walled City.

According to an official statement, Gupta convened a high-level meeting to push forward the government's plan to redevelop and beautify Old Delhi.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that her government is committed to restoring the historical and cultural identity of Old Delhi and improving civic amenities for residents and traders. She added that major plans are being formulated for the holistic development of the old city.

Gupta directed officials to expedite the ongoing improvement works. After being apprised of the shortage of women's toilets in the market, she instructed the department concerned to immediately construct Pink Toilets, the statement said.

The chief minister said the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) would be reconstituted soon and that all redevelopment and revitalisation work in the Walled City would be channelled through the revamped corporation, which will include qualified heritage conservation experts.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, and senior officials from the SRDC, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Delhi Police, the statement added. The participants unanimously agreed that the redevelopment and revitalisation of the Walled City is urgently required, noting that years of neglect under the previous government had worsened conditions in the historic Chandni Chowk market, it said.

During the discussion, Khandelwal said the SRDC had become largely inactive as the earlier government did not prioritise the development of Old Delhi through the corporation. He recommended that the SRDC be reconstituted and that experts in heritage and history be included alongside government officials. He also proposed a change in the corporation's name.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood stressed the need to involve companies specialising in heritage conservation so that the traditional character of the Walled City can be preserved. He said commercial activities within heritage structures should be fully restricted and construction activity halted to maintain Chandni Chowk's original appearance.

The chief minister acknowledged that development in Chandni Chowk had been hindered due to the area falling under the jurisdiction of three different agencies, causing repeated delays.

She also highlighted the need to improve facilities in Chandni Chowk, which sees lakhs of visitors every day. PTI SLB RUK RUK