Delhi govt to revive Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences on priority basis: CM

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government will revive the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences on a priority basis.

Gupta, who conducted a surprise inspection of the medical facility in East Delhi, alleged that the previous governments did not take care of it.

She announced that the government will install key diagnostic infrastructure that is lacking in the hospital, which sees 2,500 to 3,000 OPD (outpatient department) cases daily. "The hospital treats neurological issues not only from Delhi but also NCR. I received complaints regarding IHBAS. There was no MRI machine in the hospital from 2012 and no CT scan machine either. There are limited options for X Ray," Gupta told reporters. The chief minister stressed that there is a "need to revive this huge asset of the Delhi government".

"We will build a new structure for IHBAS. In this financial year, we will create infrastructure for MRI, ultrasound and CT scan," she added. The chief minister said they will first build a new OPD for the hospital and then a new building. She also appreciated the medical team at the hospital for treating patients despite such obstacles. PTI SLB RUK RUK