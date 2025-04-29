Delhi govt to roll out series of initiatives to strengthen Ayush healthcare services: Health minister

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) In a move to expand the reach of traditional healthcare, Delhi government will soon deploy a mobile 'medical awareness van' to offer Ayush consultations and services in the slums and JJ clusters, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

The move will bring holistic care to the doorsteps of the underserved, he said.

Delhi government will roll out a series of ambitious initiatives to strengthen Ayush healthcare services in the national capital, including the launch of an integrated stress management programme and a state-of-the-art Ayush wellness centre, Singh said.

“Delhi will become a model state for Ayush, offering holistic healing and effective treatment for lifestyle disorders, benefiting all citizens," Singh said.

The stress management programme will integrate elements from yoga, Unani and homoeopathy to address rising cases of anxiety, depression, and other stress-related conditions, the health minister said.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Directorate of Ayush and various ayurveda, Unani and homoeopathy institutions, Singh said Delhi aims to become a model state for Ayush-based healthcare, which offers holistic healing and effective treatment for lifestyle disorders.

As part of the outreach efforts, a mobile medical awareness van will be deployed to provide Ayush consultations and services in the underserved areas, including slums and JJ clusters.

"This will bring holistic healthcare to the doorsteps of people who might not otherwise have access to it," Singh said.

The government also plans to implement the National Ayush Mission in Delhi to streamline and expand access to traditional medicine systems.

Officials said the mission would promote preventive care and holistic healing by integrating Ayush services into the city's broader healthcare network.

To boost Ayush education, the minister directed officials to begin revamping infrastructure at the Ayush colleges, particularly student hostels.

He also urged the hospital staff to maintain hygienic conditions and adopt a compassionate approach in patient care.

"A clean and compassionate environment is fundamental to healing," Singh said.

The Ayush wellness centre to be set up in Delhi will offer comprehensive treatment and wellness services, furthering the government's aim to provide accessible and affordable traditional healthcare options, he added.

The health minister also underlined the Delhi government's broader vision to create a healthier and more resilient city by blending traditional systems with modern public health infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the capital is poised to become a leading hub for Ayush-based healthcare in the country, Singh said. PTI NSM ARI