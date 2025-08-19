Delhi govt to rope in event management firms for school events

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to bring professional event-management agencies on board to ensure smooth organisation of school-level programmes, education-related exhibitions, conferences and other large-scale events.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a tender on Monday, inviting experienced event management agencies (EMAs) to empanel with it for future assignments. The agencies will be responsible for planning, conceptualising and executing a wide variety of events, ranging from annual school functions and roadshows to national and international-level conferences, exhibitions and sports meets.

According to the tender document, the empanelled agencies will be expected to manage events "from conception to completion", covering every aspect such as stage and dais preparation, light and sound systems, protocol for VIPs and dignitaries, logistics, catering, sanitation and venue decoration. The agencies will also be tasked with ensuring disabled-friendly access, fire safety and adequate security at venues.

The DoE has underlined that the event firms must also be capable of arranging artistes, performers, musicians, chefs, curators and anchors, whenever required.

They will additionally be responsible for designing publicity material, handling photography and videography, running social-media campaigns and arranging sponsorships to support the events, it stated.

According to the tender, the scope of work further includes pre-event preparations, such as venue booking, setting up stalls and pavilions, arranging utilities like drinking water and power backup, and post-event tasks like dismantling structures, cleaning the site and submitting final reports.

The agencies should provide logistics and transportation to the venue and arrange computers, laptops, printers with charging points and cords, along with high-speed internet, throughout the programme, it stated.

The agencies will also have to coordinate with multiple civic and government departments to secure necessary permissions and licences for the events, the tender document read.

The DoE said the step is intended to raise the standard of education-related events in the capital and provide students a more professional exposure at such platforms.

"From school-level functions to international education exhibitions, the government wants these events to reflect Delhi's standing as a hub of innovation and learning. Professional agencies will help us deliver that experience," it said.

The tender highlighted that the empanelled agencies should be able to work at short notice and provide complete infrastructure support. Their role will not only be limited to execution but also to advising the government on strategies for participation in national and international events.

The DoE said over the last few years, Delhi schools have been increasingly participating in exhibitions, education marts and cultural exchanges both within the country and outside, and that professionalising the event-management process will make such initiatives more impactful. PTI SHB RC