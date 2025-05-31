Delhi govt to rope in JICA for water network assessment to curb losses

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to engage the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to assess its water network and reduce losses due to non-revenue water, officials said.

The plan was discussed during a recent meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, they added.

Technical agencies like JICA are expected to carry out a detailed assessment of new guidelines and perform a gap analysis of the water network. In 2011-12, JICA had recommended a comprehensive review of the Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in Delhi to reduce non-revenue water (NRW), sources said.

According to an official document, NRW in the city stands at around 50 to 52 per cent, indicating substantial losses in the transmission system.

After the meeting with Shah, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is likely to lead the project, sources said.

Delhi has about 29 lakh water connections, which is insufficient, sources added.

“Most customers do not pay their bills and the billing system has several shortcomings. Therefore, the entire city will be upgraded with smart metering and a new water bill collection system,” they said.

Earlier, Gupta had announced that smart water meters would be installed citywide to curb water wastage and improve billing. PTI SSM OZ OZ