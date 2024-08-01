Delhi govt to seek Rs 5,200 crore for MCD from Centre

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the MCD, like other urban local bodies, should get grants from the Centre and that he will write to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking Rs 5,200 crore for the civic body.

Addressing a press conference here, the urban development minister said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) needs the grants to develop infrastructure like drains and roads.

Urban local bodies of cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, get grants from the Centre, Bharadwaj said.

"Delhi is the national capital. Like other urban local bodies, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should also get grants from the Centre.

"The MCD should ideally get a grant of over Rs 5,200 crore from the Centre. I will write to the Union finance minister on this," he said. PTI SLB SJJ DIV DIV