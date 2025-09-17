Delhi govt to set up 7,500 health camps under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi government will set up 7,500 camps in the national capital as part of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar' campaign launched on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance women's health services.

PM Modi launched the campaign from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Addressing a gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "On his birthday, our prime minister has given a gift to the public by opening several health camps across the country. In line with this, it is our commitment to open 7,500 health camps under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar campaign in Delhi." "The campaign aims to promote the health and well-being of women and their infants," she said, adding the campaign is being implemented in coordination with hospitals and dispensaries, with an emphasis on reaching communities across all districts.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel said, "These camps will not only help in improving access to healthcare but will also bring communities together to work towards better living standards." She added that the focus on nutrition, immunisation, and preventive care will play a key role in improving the health of women and children.

Chief Minister Gupta further said her government is working to ensure that essential medicines and medical assistance are available at all healthcare centres for women.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh was also present at the event.