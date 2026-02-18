Delhi govt to set up new biomedical waste treatment plants; daily capacity to reach 46 tonnes

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to set up new common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) to enhance the existing disposal capacity to 46 tonnes per day, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

After chairing a meeting with National Productivity Council (NPC) officials to review the biomedical waste management framework for Delhi, Sirsa said the proposed plants will be set up on minimum 0.5 acre sites using advanced technology.

The Delhi government is committed to tackling pollution on all fronts with proper waste disposal as a crucial component of its environment action plan, the minister said.

Delhi's current biomedical waste generation is around 40 tonnes per day. The new CBWTFs will be equipped to handle a 46-tonne waste load per day (approximately 2,300 kg per hour, operating 20 hours daily), said a statement from the environment minister's office.

Two facilities currently handle all the biomedical waste generated across the capital. The new plants will boost capacity by ensuring each facility caters to three districts, it said.

The proposed plants will boost coverage in trans-Yamuna areas, West, South West and Central districts.

The segregated biomedical waste will be treated through autoclaving, shredding, and secure landfilling, thereby minimising health risks and environmental impact, the statement added. PTI VIT VIT ARB ARB