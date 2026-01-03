Delhi govt to set up project management unit to promote tourism in capital; tender issued

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) To promote tourism in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to established a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU), officials said on Saturday.

The unit will support policy formulation, infrastructure development, investment, branding, project execution, monitoring and inter-departmental coordination in tourism-related initiatives.

As part of this move, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has issued a tender for selection of a consulting firm to establish and operate the PMU for the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), an official document said.

According to the DTTDC, the engagement will be for an initial period of three years, which may be extended by up to two years based on performance and at the discretion of the corporation.

The estimated annual cost of the project is Rs 2 crore excluding GST, while the estimated cost for three years is Rs 6 crore, DTTDC said.

According to the agency, the PMU will assist in drafting, updating and refining tourism-related policies, guidelines, standard operating procedures, regulations and schemes linked to tourism promotion, infrastructure, visitor experience, events, hospitality facilitation and investment processes.

It will also help in preparing operational guidelines, forms and documentation standards for implementation of tourism schemes, grants, events and infrastructure projects, it said.

DTTDC said the PMU will carry out benchmarking of tourism policy initiatives, investment incentives, public space activation models, tourism branding frameworks and tourist service models adopted by other states and countries and suggest appropriate fiscal and non-fiscal measures for adoption in the national capital.

As per DTTDC, the unit will support preparation of concept notes, detailed project reports (DPRs), estimates, implementation frameworks, tender documents and project monitoring mechanisms for tourism interventions.

These include heritage tourism, experiential tourism, city tours, festival programming, tourism signage, digital interventions, cruise, river and lake tourism, MICE tourism, medical tourism, tourism circuits, concert economy initiatives, sponsorship and support policy frameworks.

On investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare, DTTDC said the PMU will proactively engage with potential investors, industry bodies and hospitality sector stakeholders for investments in tourism and allied sectors.

This includes hotels, convention centres, event venues, experience centres, tourism transport services, amusement and entertainment zones, food and retail hubs, heritage activation projects and other innovative tourism products in Delhi.

According to DTTDC, the PMU will assist prospective investors and project proponents in preparing and submitting investment proposals, ensure facilitation with relevant departments and agencies for approvals and permissions, assess proposals as per applicable policy frameworks, land-use norms and tourism development guidelines, and provide support to expedite project grounding.

DTTDC said the PMU will coordinate with departments and agencies of the GNCTD, including urban development and planning authorities, municipal bodies, Delhi Development Authority, transport department, Public Works Department, Delhi Metro, Archaeological Survey of India, Delhi Police and district administrations for facilitation of approvals and clearances required for proposed tourism projects.

Under infrastructure and project development support, DTTDC said the PMU will undertake infrastructure gap analysis for tourism and allied sectors, identify new tourism infrastructure projects, formulate implementation strategies, financing models, timelines and approval roadmaps, and assist in obtaining statutory clearances from relevant authorities.

According to DTTDC, the scope also includes evaluation and review of infrastructure project designs and plans, standardisation of designs and models for government-developed tourism infrastructure and public-aimed tourism assets, including material standards, signage standards and visitor experience standards.

DTTDC said the PMU will prepare concept plans, views, presentations and reports using software such as MS Office and Adobe tools, review architectural plans, working drawings, GFC drawings and area statements for preparation of bills of quantities using AutoCAD, and review 3D views and detailed walkthroughs prepared using software such as Revit, Lumion, 3D Max and SketchUp.

In terms of project planning and implementation, DTTDC said the PMU will support projects from concept to commissioning, monitor timelines, track milestones, ensure quality assurance, manage inter-departmental coordination, and assist in approvals, site handover, execution monitoring and operational readiness.

The corporation said the PMU will also provide procurement support, including drafting of bid documents, bid process management, evaluation support, awarding of projects and contract management.

It will offer transaction advisory services for public-private partnerships, concession and licensing models, feasibility assessment, bid structuring and assistance till signing of agreements, DTTDC added.

The agency said the scope further includes branding, media and marketing support for Delhi Tourism, conceptualising brand campaigns, advertisements, media and PR plans, outreach campaigns, preparation of marketing collaterals, and documentation of tourism initiatives through case studies, success stories and impact narratives.

DTTDC said the PMU will also provide IT and ICT support, including assessment of existing digital assets, preparation of DPRs and concept notes for IT projects, support bid management, evaluation of proposals, monitoring of IT project implementation and assist management of integrated dashboards for tourism-related schemes and projects.

According to DTTDC, the initiative is aimed at strengthening institutional capacity for effective implementation of tourism schemes in Delhi, improving coordination across departments and enhancing the overall visitor experience through planned development and monitoring of tourism projects. PTI SHB ARB ARB