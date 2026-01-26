Delhi govt to set up regional centre on immersive technologies to create jobs

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Delhi government will establish a regional institute of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for immersive technologies to create job opportunities for young talents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.

Addressing a Republic Day ceremony on Monday, Gupta said the Delhi government is set to establish the country's first centre for the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector, and is also working on a policy on film technology.

"Now, the creative talent of Delhi need not migrate to other places. Delhi will emerge as a job capital through AVGC. We will also attract foreign studios to Delhi," Gupta said.

She said the government will develop a regional centre of NCoE for AVGC in Delhi. The Union government in 2024 approved setting up the NCoE on immersive technologies in Mumbai, with regional centres in other cities.

The Delhi government is working on formulating a policy to promote the AVGC-XR sector, with an aim to boost the city's creative economy and generate employment for youth, officials said.

In October last year, the Delhi tourism department partnered with streaming platform Netflix for holding a screening of an animated series 'Kurukshetra'. The government plans more such initiatives in future to boost the sector in the capital.

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra earlier said the government is working to position the city as a global content hub in the AVCG sector.

The Delhi government, according to officials, is studying policies adopted by states such as Maharashtra to prepare a comprehensive roadmap suited to Delhi's ecosystem. PTI VIT ARB ARB