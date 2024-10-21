Delhi govt to set up special courts for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved a project to set up special courts for the people with disabilities in the city, an official statement said on Monday.

Its a "historic step" by Delhi government towards ensuring justice for people with disabilities, Atishi said in the statement.

The courts will be designed to accommodate the specific needs of individuals with disabilities, ensuring that judicial proceedings are conducted in an inclusive manner, the statement said.

"By approving the establishment of special courts, we are taking a crucial step towards reforming the judicial system to better serve the interests of people with disabilities," said the chief minister.

The formation of special courts is expected to speed up the process of resolving cases involving people with disabilities by avoiding unnecessary delays and complexities, added the statement.

Delhi government is committed to safeguard the rights of the people with disabilities, and these special courts are crucial initiative in that direction, added the chief minister. PTI VIT HIG