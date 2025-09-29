Delhi govt to soon establish transgender welfare board to understand their issues: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that her government will soon establish a transgender welfare board, which will include both representatives from the community and executive members.

Through this board, issues of the transgender community will be understood and schemes will be designed for their welfare.

The chief minister made this announcement at the National Transgender Awards, 2025 organised by the International Transgender Akhada, said an official statement.

Gupta assured that the Delhi government will take concrete steps to address the problems of the transgender community, ensuring they receive equal respect, rights and opportunities. The goal is to empower transgender individuals to become self-reliant and actively contribute to a progressive and inclusive society.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, as the chief guest.

The chief minister highlighted that the essence of true humanity lies in this balance and harmony.

Referring to the Transgender Act of 2019 implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta called it a historic step towards addressing the challenges faced by the transgender community.

She emphasised that the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is more than a slogan; it reflects a genuine effort to provide equal opportunities to all.