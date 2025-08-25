Delhi govt to step up cultural programs, focus on festivals: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday said the government will step up efforts to promote art, language and culture through coordinated programmes and better public participation in the city.

He chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the department and representatives of various academies, including Sahitya Kala Parishad, Hindi Academy, Urdu Academy, Sindhi Academy, Sanskrit Academy and others.

The discussions focused on upcoming cultural and literary events and the preservation of heritage.

Weekly advertisements will be issued to inform the public about cultural activities in the city, Mishra said, adding that organising events alone is not enough, it is equally important to spread awareness and ensure active participation of people.

The government has signed agreements with academies to ensure transparent use of grants and direct investment of funds in cultural and creative programmes, according to an official statement.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of government-run libraries. The minister directed officials to improve their maintenance and make them more student-friendly.

A series of events have been planned in the coming months, including poetry recitations by the Hindi Academy, a mushaira by the Urdu Academy and a national-level painting competition featuring 75 artists at public venues such as Kartavya Path, the statement said.

The Bhojpuri Conference will see participation from scholars and dignitaries from Mauritius, Fiji and other countries, it added.

It also said that special programmes will also be held to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, along with traditional festivals such as Chhath Puja, Diwali Fair and Delhi Statehood Day.

The Sanskrit Academy will host a Gurukul Sports Competition while the Sahitya Kala Parishad will organise a Bhakti Utsav featuring devotional traditions.

The department also decided to mark the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with cultural and literary events highlighting his contribution to poetry and public life.

"Delhi is a confluence of languages, arts and cultures. Our effort is not only to preserve our heritage but also to connect the younger generation with it," Mishra asserted.