Delhi govt to study best models across states to revamp project monitoring system: IT minister

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi government will study the best practices adopted in different states to revamp its project timeline monitoring portal and build a citizen-centric governance system, Information and Technology Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

Singh held a meeting with his department and also directed the introduction of system driven Auto-Appeal System (AAS).

"Our objective is to build a proactive and citizen-centric governance system where accountability is automatic and transparent. The Auto-Appeal Mechanism will ensure that delays are addressed by the system itself, without placing the burden on citizens," he said.

“We will carefully study best practices from other states to develop a strong and sustainable framework for Delhi”, he added.

The information and technology (IT) department is also planning amendments to the Delhi Right of Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Services Act, 2011, along with the upgradation of the e-Service Level Agreement (e-SLA) portal for real-time integration across departments.

"At present, 537 services are notified under the Act and monitored through the e-SLA portal. The current mechanism requires applicant intervention to initiate appeals in case of delay, and accountability is largely triggered after breach of timelines through manual inquiry," the IT minister further said.

The department has proposed a system-driven approach to enable automatic filing of appeals immediately upon expiry of prescribed service timelines, without requiring any action from the applicant.

"The mechanism would further provide structured and time-bound escalation to higher authorities, supported by real-time dashboards and transparent monitoring.

The Haryana Right to Service framework, particularly its Auto-Appeal System, was discussed as a standard model. This model ensures automatic escalation, defined penalty provisions and continuous digital oversight until resolution, the minister added.