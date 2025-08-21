Delhi govt to support Vimukt and Semi-Nomadic Community Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday met representatives of the Vimukt and Semi-Nomadic communities at the Delhi Secretariat and assured them complete support to celebrate their upcoming Community Day on August 31.

Representatives from the Banjara, Gadia, Nat, Sikh Ligar, Manihar, Luhana, Gihara, Sansi, Kalandar, Kalbeliya, Sapera, and Jogi communities attended the meeting and demanded the establishment of a Nomadic Development Board in Delhi and the inclusion of denotified tribes (DNT) in caste certificates.

"The Vimukt and Semi-Nomadic Communities have always been a proud part of our history and culture. Their traditions, struggles, and way of life give a unique identity to Indian society. It is our responsibility to ensure that these communities receive their rights, respect, and opportunities in full measure," Mishra said.

He added that the Delhi government would extend full support to the August 31 celebrations.

"The government will stand with every effort to showcase the contribution of these communities and to carry forward their traditions to the younger generations," he said.

During the colonial period, these communities were branded as criminals under the Criminal Tribes Act, often referred to as the Black Law. After years of struggle, they were freed from this stigma on August 31, 1952, and recognised as 'Vimukt' (liberated). Since then, this day has been celebrated as a symbol of their dignity and identity.

This year's program in Delhi will feature cultural performances, exhibitions, and seminars that highlight the art, culture, and traditions of these communities.