Delhi govt to take care of all facilities for 'Shiv bhakts' during Kanwar Yatra: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that issues faced by the Kanwar committees will be solved through a single-window system and stressed that the government will take care of all the facilities for the "Shiv bhakts". The Kanwar Yatra is one of the most significant religious traditions of North India where millions of devotees collect the holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri and other sacred places to offer at the Shiva temples in the Hindi month of Saavan. Every year, thousands of kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states.

Delhi cabinet ministers and senior officials have been entrusted with key responsibilities, according to an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Gupta met with office-bearers of various Kanwar camp committees across Delhi and reviewed the issues they face and the facilities they require.

She said the government will oversee the arrangements through its ministers, District Development Committee (DDC) chairpersons and the district magistrate (DM).

"It is our responsibility to ensure that not even a pebble pricks the feet of the Shiva devotees. The Kanwar Yatra is a festival of faith, devotion and discipline, and the government will take every possible step to make it smooth and efficient," she said.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Kanwar camp representatives, Gupta assured them that this time, they would not face the kind of administrative hurdles experienced under the previous government.

"Despite crores of rupees being spent earlier, Shiv bhakts faced numerous difficulties. This time, we will not let that happen," she said.

She declared that her government takes full responsibility for managing the Kanwar camps and will resolve all committee issues through a single-window system, ensuring smooth camp setup and uninterrupted service delivery.

The DDC chairpersons and the DM will assist the committees in resolving issues, while the ministers will oversee the entire process and ensure that any difficulties are addressed on priority.

She assured that there would be no compromise on providing facilities like medical aid, medicines, electricity connections, water, sanitation, toilets, fire safety, security and smooth traffic management at the camps.

"We will make the entire system transparent so that the Kanwar committees can get full benefit from government support," she said.

Kanwar camps have been set up across various parts of the city to welcome and accommodate them for years.