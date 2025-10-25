Delhi govt to unveil city's official logo on Nov 1, says CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi will get its first-ever official logo on November 1, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday.

A special committee formed by the chief minister to select the logo met earlier in the day to review entries received through an all India competition, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The meeting, chaired by Gupta was attended by Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and other senior officials.

The logo will be unveiled on November 1, observed as Delhi Day (Foundation Day), reflecting harmony between the city's culture and its development, the statement said.

Gupta said that this will be the first-ever official logo of the Delhi government, displaying the capital's distinct identity, its modern, transparent, and people-oriented governance.

The committee deliberated upon the shortlisted designs from more than 1800 entries received through the competition held last month. After extensive discussions, the final designs were chosen, the statement added.

She said the final logo will be approved in an upcoming meeting and formally released on November 1. Once released, it will serve as the permanent emblem of India's national capital.

The chief minister said unlike most other states, Delhi had no official logo till now to represent its identity. She said her government initiated the process to design one soon after taking office.

A logo design competition was organised on the mygov.in portal, which received more than 1,800 entries from across the country, she added.

Expressing her enthusiasm over the initiative, she said, "It is a privilege for my government to have the opportunity to select Delhi's official logo. This logo will establish the unique identity of the capital as a new emblem." The selected logo will reflect a modern, transparent, and people-centric governance, and help position Delhi as a strong brand symbolising democratic values, technological advancement, and civic participation, Gupta said.

It will also embody the spirit of vibrancy, unity, and progress that defines the national capital, she said. PTI VIT OZ OZ