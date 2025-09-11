Delhi govt to unveil Rs 3,000 cr projects, 101 Ayushman Mandirs on PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Projects worth Rs 3,000 crore by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Public Works Department (PWD), the launch of 101 Ayushman Mandir centres and 75 drones developed by girl students are among the initiatives set to be unveiled during a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign by the BJP government to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) will kick off on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating five newly-constructed hospital blocks, including major expansion at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Bhagwan Mahavir Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya.

One hundred one Ayushman Mandirs will be launched by Shah on that day. He will also launch 75 drones developed by girl students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), an official said.

In a collaboration with the Delhi Police, trained women personnel will operate these drones for surveillance purposes across the city to boost women's safety and policing, he added.

Twenty-five small fire tenders suited to work in narrow, congested areas as well as outlying parts of the city, will also be flagged off during the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, another official said.

The Delhi Jal Board and PWD projects worth Rs 3,000 crore will also be launched, officials said.

"This Seva Pakhwada will mark a turning point for Delhi. With projects worth thousands of crores, we will be setting new benchmarks in public service and modern infrastructure. These efforts are not just about development, but they are about service to society," Delhi minister Parvesh Singh Verma said.

According to officials, the long-awaited Delhi Drainage Master Plan, providing a comprehensive roadmap to tackle waterlogging and flooding across the capital and ensuring long-term resilience against extreme weather, will also be launched.

The Nand Nagri flyover, a critical infrastructure project designed to decongest North East Delhi, will also be inaugurated while the foundation laying of a new foot over bridge (FOB) at Rajputana Rifles will be laid.

This project will not only ensure safe pedestrian movement near the regiment area but also serve as a mark of respect and gratitude to India's brave soldiers and their families, said an official.

"While DJB's initiatives will improve water and sanitation facilities, PWD's measures will reduce congestion, strengthen resilience against floods and enhance civic convenience," Verma said.

The Delhi Jal Board will dedicate 13 projects to the people of Delhi. These include a comprehensive sewer network in Sonia Vihar, a state-of-the-art Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Palla, which will play a critical role in strengthening Delhi's water storage and distribution system and a new Underground Reservoir (UGR) at Bijwasan, designed to stabilise supply in South-West Delhi.

The other key projects that will see the light of the day are upgradation of the Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) aimed to enhance treatment efficiency and protect the Yamuna river from pollution. PTI NSM SSM VIT SLB BUN 1.0.0 KSS KSS