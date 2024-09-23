Delhi govt to unveil Winter Action Plan on Sep 25

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Winter Action Plan, based on 21 key focus points, will be unveiled on September 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The plan was earlier scheduled to be released on September 27 but it was shifted due to the Delhi Assembly session.

Rai told PTI videos, "The biggest challenge during winter is to reduce pollution levels. We have already held meetings with 33 departments to strategise on this issue." "Today, I will meet with the chief secretary to discuss further suggestions. The Winter Action Plan is ready and will be launched on September 25 instead of the 27th due to the Assembly session," Rai said.

Rai also expressed confidence that, with collaborative efforts, pollution levels in Delhi could be reduced significantly throughout the year, aiming for similar results during the winter months.

The plan, based on 21 key focus points, was prepared following a meeting with 33 departments.

"To effectively combat winter pollution, the government has intensified its preparations and identified 21 priority areas that will guide our actions in the coming months," Rai said earlier and emphasised the importance of coordination between various agencies.

Each department has submitted reports on the focus areas, which include controlling dust pollution, reducing vehicle emissions, managing stubble and garbage burning, enhancing the Green War Room, and improving the Green Delhi App for public engagement.

The plan also includes forming a special task force to oversee pollution control efforts and the implementation of a real-time source apportionment study to better understand pollution contributors. PTI NSM HIG