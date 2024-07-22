Delhi govt to upgrade Punjabi Bagh-Prembari Pul road stretch

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi government will upgrade and strengthen the road stretch from Punjabi Bagh roundabout to Prembari Pul on Ring Road, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Public Works Department minister Atishi has approved the project.

"The vision of the Kejriwal government is to establish a world-class and safe transport network in the city following international standards. In this direction, the government is strengthening the Ring Road, which is a lifeline of traffic in Delhi, connecting different parts of the city and facilitating the daily commute of lakhs of residents," Atishi said in a statement.

The minister said the road from Prembari Pul to Punjabi Bagh roundabout on the major road stretch of the Ring Road in north-west Delhi will be upgraded and strengthened.

As lakhs of people travel on this road every day, cracks are seen at many places on the upper surface of the road due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, the PWD has inspected the road with the help of experts, and the PWD Minister has given instructions to strengthen it as soon as possible, the statement read.

While approving the project, she instructed the officials that all the standards of safety, security and quality should be followed with commitment during the strengthening and the commuters should not face any problems, the statement read.

The minister also instructed the officials to ensure that the commuters do not face any inconvenience during the strengthening exercise and that all the standards of high-quality roads are followed in the construction.