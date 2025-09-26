Delhi govt trains 170 officials on sustainable road redevelopment

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday trained more than 170 officials from 15 key road and civic agencies on sustainable road redevelopment under the ‘complete streets’ framework at a one-day “breath of change – clean air dialogue” workshop.

Organised by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in coordination with the RaahGiri Foundation and guided by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the workshop sought to equip engineers and officers with scientific tools to integrate dust abatement into road design and redevelopment, according to the statement.

Officers from agencies, including the MCD, DDA, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, NHAI, DMRC, DJB, DSIIDC, Delhi Police, BSES, TPDDL, and IGL, were trained in methods such as topographical and contour surveys, surface audits, utility and vegetation mapping, and scientific frameworks for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs).

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who addressed the event, said the programme is a crucial step in the Delhi government’s 24x7 year-round strategy against pollution.

“Training the officers who are implementing these futuristic policies on the ground is critical, because the success of any plan lies in its execution. Our message is simple: implement well, measure honestly, and maintain consistently -- that is how Delhi will win the fight against dust pollution,” Sirsa said.

He also said that, the 'Complete Streets' model not only targets dust but also addresses waste burning, vehicular emissions and promotes sustainable mobility to improve public health and climate resilience.