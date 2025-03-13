Delhi govt, Union health ministry to sign MoU to implement PM-ABHIM scheme in city

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi government and the Union health ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding on March 18 to implement the PM-ABHIM scheme in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday.

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) with certain Central Sector Components which has a total outlay of Rs 64,180 crores for the scheme period (2021-22 to 2025-26).

The scheme envisages a new generation of reforms to integrate and strengthen health service delivery and public health action.

The measures under the scheme are aimed at strengthening health systems and institutions in order to provide a continuum of care at all levels, namely primary, secondary, and tertiary, as well as preparing health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics and disasters.

"The Delhi government will sign an MoU with the Union health ministry to implement the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission or PM-ABHIM scheme in the national capital on March 18," the source said. PTI PLB RHL