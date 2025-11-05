Delhi govt unveils 'Indraprasth Anthem' at Purana Qila on Kartik Purnima

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday unveiled the "Indraprasth Anthem" during a grand cultural evening organised at the historic Purana Qila on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Speaking at the event, Mishra said Kartik Purnima and the Purana Qila together symbolise the city's ancient roots and spiritual heritage.

"Today, we are collectively reviving the real history of Delhi.... a history that was long hidden or misrepresented," he said.

The minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is working to bring the city's authentic cultural and historical identity to the forefront.

"Our culture, art, cuisine, traditions and tourism embody the Indian spirit and it is our mission to restore their rightful pride and recognition," Mishra said.

He also described Kartik Purnima as the "true foundation day" of Delhi, saying that it marks the establishment of Indraprasth -- the city associated with Lord Krishna and the Pandavas.

"Historically, the true foundation of Delhi was laid on Kartik Purnima," the minister said.

The event, jointly hosted by the Delhi government and the Draupadi Dream Trust, was attended by several prominent personalities including voice artist Harish Bhimani, Archaeological Survey of India Director General YS Rawat, archaeologist Padma Shri awardee KK Muhammed and Draupadi Dream Trust Chairperson Neera Misra, a statement said.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives in the tourism sector, Mishra said the government is promoting religious and spiritual tourism in Delhi and ensuring that festivals are celebrated in a clean and safe environment.

The minister also said that the Delhi government celebrated Hindu New Year, Navratri and Dev Deepawali at the state level for the first time.

"Together, we are erasing the shadow that covered Delhi's glorious past and present. The city will once again be recognised as Indraprasth," Mishra said.

Expressing gratitude to the dignitaries and artists, the minister said that the efforts of individuals like Neera Misra are instrumental in reviving the glory of Indraprasth.

"The Government of Delhi will continue to fully support such initiatives," he added. PTI SHB NB NB