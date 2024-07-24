Delhi govt urges IGL, DMRC to open new PUCC centres at their sites

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Citing increase in the number of vehicles in the national capital, the Delhi government's Transport Department has written to IGL and DMRC requesting them to open new PUCC centres at their sites.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association has shut down Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres from July 15 as they are dissatisfied with the proposed hike in the rates of pollution certificates. They have said the hike is not commensurate with the operational costs of running the centres.

The decision to write to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) to open new PUCC centres at their sites is a fallout of the strike.

"Ensuring that vehicles comply with pollution norms is crucial for improving Delhi's air quality. By increasing the number of PUC (Pollution Under Control) checking centres, we aim to make it more convenient for citizens to get their vehicles tested and certified. We appreciate the cooperation of DMRC and IGL in this endeavour," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Currently, Delhi has over 900 PUC checking centres, including more than 700 which are located at the petrol pumps.

Earlier in 2017, the Supreme Court mandated all state transport departments across the country to establish PUC checking centres at every fuel station. Recently, the Transport Department discovered that some PUC checking centres were not complying with this order.

Consequently, enforcement teams have been directed to take strict action against non-compliant PUC checking centres, including suspending their operations within the city.

In the letters to DMRC and IGL, the Transport Department said the number of vehicles in Delhi has seen a significant rise over the past few years.

"According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23, the total number of registered vehicles in Delhi has exceeded 8 million, a substantial increase from previous years. This growth necessitates an expansion in the availability of pollution checking facilities to ensure compliance with emission standards and to improve air quality," read the letters.

The letter to IGL said the department plans to extend pollution checking facilities to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations managed and owned by the natural gas distribution company.

"This expansion is imperative to meet the growing demand for Pollution Under Control certificates and to facilitate easier access for vehicle owners," it said.

In a communication, the department said it is keen to collaborate with DMRC in extending pollution checking facilities to its parking stations across Delhi.

"Recognising the pivotal role that public transport plays in reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution, the Transport Department is keen to collaborate with DMRC in extending pollution checking facilities to DMRC parking stations across Delhi.

"This initiative seeks to provide convenient access to Pollution Under Control certificates for vehicle owners who utilise metro services, thereby promoting compliance with regulatory standards and contributing to improved air quality," it read.

Given DMRC's extensive network of metro stations and parking facilities, integrating pollution checking centres within DMRC premises presents a strategic opportunity to enhance public service offerings and promote environmental sustainability, it added.

"The presence of such facilities will not only cater to the immediate needs of vehicle owners but also contribute to the broader objective of reducing vehicular emissions and improving overall air quality in Delhi," it said. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS