Delhi govt urges Railway Minister to resolve problem of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to resolve the problem of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass during the rainy season.

She said as per information available with her, the main cause of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass was rainy water coming from the area belonging to the Indian Railways that was not channelised as there was no culvert there.

The water from the surrounding areas along with debris and garbage flows into the underpass, said the minister pointing it was decided earlier that an additional drain and culvert will be constructed by the Railways on its land with 50 per cent cost sharing with the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government.

"In accordance to the agreement, the PWD deposited its share of Rs. 2.70 crore on July 18, 2023. However, the situation remains the same till date as no culvert has been built by the Indian Railways," she stated in her letter.

The situation is so grave that upto two feet water from the railway tracks and nearby areas accumulated beneath the underpass, as Delhi received moderate rainfall on Tuesday, she said.

The vehicular traffic was stopped and barricades were erected in order to avoid any mishap, said the minister, urging Vaishnaw for finding an immediate solution to the problem.