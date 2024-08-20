Delhi govt warns hotels, clubs and restaurants serving liquor in violation of stipulated timing

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city serving liquor in violation of stipulated timing, and directed them to follow the rules or face punitive action.

The Delhi government's Excise department in a communication to all the excise licensees, including L-15/L15F, L-16/L16F, L17/17F. L-18/L18F, L19/19F, L-28/L28F and L29/29F asked them to follow Rule 55(1) of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 that lays down working hours and conditions relating to sale of liquor.

"All licensees are required to adhere to prescribed timing of operations and other terms & Conditions as prescribed under the Rules," it said.

Excise officials said the enforcement teams have during the inspection reported several cases of violations of timings by the licensees which has been viewed very seriously.

Non-compliance of the direction to stick to the rules may invite punitive action under Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Rules framed under it, said the Excise department communication.

The clubs and restaurants serving liquor are allowed to operate till 1 am.

Earlier, the timing was proposed to be increased upto 3 am in the new excise policy which was later scrapped.

Delhi Police too in the past resisted proposal to allow hotels, clubs restaurants to serve liquor beyond prescribed timing on the basis of law and order, and security related issues.

The officials said that excise licensees have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at the licensed premises are functional all the time so that enforcement teams can verify facts through its footage.

The teams often meet with excuses when catching violations of the licensees but it becomes too difficult to verify facts because of non availability of CCTV camera footage, they added. PTI VIT AS AS