Delhi govt warns officers against 'slack' pursuit of court cases, vigilance matters

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi government has warned officers against "slack" pursuit of court cases and vigilance matters, asking them to submit timely reports and ensure timely interventions in legal matters, officials said on Wednesday.

The issues were flagged in a recent review meeting in which it was said that reports concerning several important matters like "lapses" in the construction of judicial officers' residential complex in Rohini and the BRT corridor case had not yet been filed, they said.

The heads of departments were warned that accountability of officers will be fixed if any further "slackness" is noticed in future.

The Law Department of the Delhi government earlier flagged that files related to various types of court cases, including contempt petitions, were being received from different departments just a day or two before court hearings, seeking legal opinion.

Further, it was also pointed out that the departments were seeking adjournments in different courts on the pretext that the legal opinion of the Law Department was awaited, the officials said.

In view of all these red flags, the Law Department had directed that the files related to court matters for its legal opinion must be received a week before court hearings.

It had also laid down that legal opinion should be sought through specific queries instead of sending long notes and other documents, the officials added.